Kurdistan PM visits American School project site in Duhok

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday visited in Duhok a construction site where an educational institution named the American School is being built.

Construction on the project will begin “soon,” according to a press release from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The statement added that Barzani praised private sector companies taking on “important projects” in the education sector.

The visit to the project came a day after the prime minister attended a conference on education in Duhok city, organized by the American University of Duhok (AUIK).

