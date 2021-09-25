Kurdistan Region Prime Minister receives new Bangladeshi ambassador to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the new Bangladeshi ambassador to Iraq, Mohammed Fazlulbari, at Barzani's office in Erbil.

During the meeting, the regional prime minister congratulated the recently-arrived diplomat on the occasion of assuming his duties, wishing him success in his work that would hopefully contribute to the consolidation of Bangladesh's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, according to a KRG statement.

The Bangladeshi ambassador thanked Kurdistan's government and its people for its coordination of and support for the Bangladeshi community in the region, expressing his country's desire to continue strengthening relations.

On Thursday, Spain's newly inaugurated ambassador to Iraq told Barzani that his government was preparing to open a consulate general in the Kurdistan Region's capital of Erbil.

