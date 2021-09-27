Politics

Kurdish woman loses Icelandic parliament seat after recount

Karim was third on the libertarian Pirate Party’s list for the Reykjavík North district and was initially celebrated as the youngest and first Kurdish person to win a seat in the Icelandic parliament.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Lenya Rún Taha Karim (Photo: RUV screenshot)
World Lenya Rún Taha Karim Iceland Kurdish Diaspora

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Lenya Rún Taha Karim, a 21-year-old law student, lost her seat in the Icelandic parliament on Sunday after an election recount.

However, the Guardian reported her victory was short-lived and overturned by the recount.

“These were a good nine hours,” said Karim on Twitter.

Moreover, the recount also ended the female majority in the parliament on Sunday.

First, Iceland had 33 female candidates in the parliament. But after the recount, it was only 30.

