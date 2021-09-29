Czech Republic hosts musical concert celebrating 15 years of diplomatic office in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On the 15th anniversary of the opening of the Czech Republic’s representative office in Erbil, the European nation’s Consulate General in Erbil on Wednesday hosted a Kurdish-Czech concert at the city’s ancient citadel.

The Czech Republic opened its diplomatic office in Erbil in May 2006, demonstrating a vote of confidence in the Kurdistan Region’s official autonomy earlier than other European nations.

The Consulate General said on social media that day that the history of friendship between Czech and Kurdish people goes even further back, to the 1950s.

To celebrate the anniversary and “our close relations and to share our rich cultures, the Consulate General of Czechia in Erbil in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture of KRG (Kurdistan Regional Government) brings musical ensemble Bardolino,” read the posting.

Consul General Michal Svoboda, who attended wearing a traditional Kurdish jamadana headscarf, told Kurdistan 24 that the purpose of the event is to “share emotions, share love, share the people’s stories through music. That’s why musicians from Czechia (Czech Republic) came and they shared the stories of Czechia and of other countries through the music they are playing.”

“They were playing the ethnic music inspired by all these other nations and their cultures.”

In addition, the traditional Kurdish music ensemble, The Hawler Retm Group, also performed for those gathered for the event.

Svaboda stressed to share the concert venue with a Kurdish music group. “Because sharing of cultures is exactly what people need to experience because of interactions by talking to each other, listening to each other, they understand each other better.”

He said that, in this way, “We can better understand Kurdish people and Kurdistan and their emotions and their music and songs as well we want Kurdish people our feelings and our emotions through the music.”

Erbil governor Omed Khoshnaw, also present at the concert, congratulated the Czech Republic on their anniversary of partnership with the people of Kurdistan.



A similar concert will be held on Friday, also featuring the musical group Bardolino and the traditional Kurdish music ensemble, The Suhraward Group, at Sulaimani’s Roman Theatre on Friday.

On Tuesday, the consulate also held an event for Czech Statehood Day in Erbil with Kurdish and foreign dignitaries in attendance.

“The close relationship between our two nations is based on strong historical and cultural ties. I hope for closer bonds in the future,” tweeted Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Foreign Relations Department, who attended Wednesday’s event.