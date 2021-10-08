Politics

Kurdistan Region prime minister hails security forces' early election turnout

“I have full confidence in your capacity to protect voters and families in the general vote on Sunday.”
author_image Mustafa Shilani
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. (Photo: Archive)
Kurdistan Iraqi Election 2021 Kurdistan 24

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani praised members of the security forces for going to the polls as Iraq's early election came to an end Friday evening.

“Thank you to our brave security services for your strong turnout today across the Kurdistan Region and for the work you do to keep our communities safe,” the premier said in a tweet.

Barzani added, “I have full confidence in your capacity to protect voters and families in the general vote on Sunday.”

Members of Iraqi security forces, the Kurdish Peshmerga, inmates, and internally displaced persons (IDPs) took to polling stations Friday morning to cast their ballots in the early election, two days ahead of the general election.

Read More: Iraq Election 2021: Special voting begins across country

