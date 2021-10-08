Politics

Iraq Election 2021: Special voting begins across country

Members of the Kurdistan Region's security forces early Friday headed to designated polling stations to cast their ballots on "special voting" day, two days ahead of the general election.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Members of Zeravani forces are pictured awaiting the opening of voting centers in the Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo: Renas A. Saeed / Kurdistan 24)
Members of Zeravani forces are pictured awaiting the opening of voting centers in the Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo: Renas A. Saeed / Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Iraqi Election 2021 Iraq Krg Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Members of Iraqi security forces, the Kurdish Peshmerga, inmates, and internally displaced persons (IDPs) took to polling stations Friday morning to cast their ballots in a “special vote,” two days ahead of the general election.

Voting centers across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, opened up at 7:00 a.m. Erbil time and will close at 6:00 p.m.

Members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) are excluded from the special voting day.

Over 1,750,000 members of the security forces are eligible to vote on Friday. In total, 677 inmates can vote, according to Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

Members of Special Gulan Forces are searching for names at a voting center, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo: Hero Mawludi/Kurdistan 24)
Members of Special Gulan Forces are searching for their names at a voting center, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo: Hero Mawludi / Kurdistan 24)

More than 120,000 IDPs are registered to vote across 17 provinces in the country, most of whom reside in the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdistan Region police, the Zeravani forces, and the Peshmerga forces are voting on Friday.

The IHEC has designated 595 polling centers, which accommodate 2,584 stations for the special voting day.

Both the United Nations and the European Union have deployed their electoral observation missions to monitor the process.

Related Aerticles
Kurdistan

Child killed, 2 wounded after stun grenade explodes at campaign event in Iraqi refinery town
  10 Hours
Iraq

With Iraqi election just days away, head of EU observer mission visits Baghdad, Basra
  11 Hours
Kurdistan

Masoud Barzani sends campaign message to people of Kurdistan Region, Iraq's disputed territories
  14 Hours
See More
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive