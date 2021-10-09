Iraqi fighter jets hit ISIS hideouts south of Khanaqin

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi military announced on Saturday that its F-16 fighter jets conducted an airstrike in remote areas south of Khanaqin, Diyala province, a day before the country holds its fifth parliamentary elections.

The strike targeted an ISIS hideout in al-Thulab Valley, according to the Security Media Cell, Iraq's military communications center, which added that a number of ISIS suspects were killed, without going into further details.

Despite the terrorist organization's territorial defeat in late 2017, ISIS cells continue to carry out insurgency-style attacks in Iraq, especially in rural parts of territories disputed by Baghdad and the autonomous Kurdistan Region.

Iraqi security forces and Kurdish Peshmerga have recently formed a number of cooperation centers to try to bring stability to the areas. There are also plans to set up additional joint brigades across the disputed territories.

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24, UK Consul-General to Erbil David Hunt said that "the quicker we can get the joint brigades between KRI and Iraq to tackle the threat [of ISIS], the better."

