President Masoud Barzani sends congratulatory message to Nineveh and Sinjar for election victories

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masoud Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), congratulated KDP members and supporters in Nineveh Plain and Sinjar for their victory in the Iraqi parliamentary elections in a message to them on Sunday.

“I congratulate the KDP members and supporters at the KDP’s 17th and 14th party offices for their discipline and hard work that resulted in the party’s success in this area,” Barzani said.

“I would also like to send a special thank and gratitude for the patience of the people of Nineveh Plain, our Yezidi brothers and sisters in Sinjar, and the other components who [through their vote] responded to the KDP’s stance and sacrifices.”

In his congratulatory message, Barzani also said that the KDP will remain a supporter and protector of the rights and dignity of the peoples of these regions.

“The people of Nineveh Plain and Sinjar gave a clear message to everyone about who they want and what they want,” he said.

