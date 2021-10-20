Thirteen people killed in bomb explosion in Damascus: SANA

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Thirteen people have been killed and three wounded in two roadside bombs targeting a bus at the President's Bridge in Syria's capital Damascus on Wednesday morning, Syria's state-run SANA news agency reported.

The report added that "engineering units dismantled a third explosive device which was planted in the site of the terrorist explosion."

The UK-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also reported the incident. It said the bombs killed at least 14 people.

It also added the fatality count is expected to rise.

The attack comes after the UN announced last Sunday that Syria's government and opposition have agreed to start drafting constitutional reforms.

The Syrian Civil War began in March 2011 when a popular uprising against the rule of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was ruthlessly crushed. The war has lasted over a decade and left at least 350,000 people dead in its wake. Millions of Syrians also became displaced or refugees as a result of the violent conflict.