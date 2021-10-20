SDF welcomes more support for Raqqa reconstruction on liberation anniversary

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said it looks forward to receiving more support from the international community for the reconstruction of Raqqa shortly after the fourth anniversary of the city’s liberation from the Islamic State (ISIS) group.

Today, four years after liberation, we pay tribute to the patience of the people of Raqqa who suffered a dark era of Daesh (ISIS) that did not spare the young or old, and we commend their loyalty to their city and their ability to rise again, embracing more than half a million people from the rest of Syria suffering from the war,” the SDF General Command said in a statement released on Wednesday.

On Oct. 17, 2017, the SDF declared victory in its months-long fight against ISIS in the urban center, formerly that group’s de-facto capital city. They liberated it with the help of supporting US-led coalition airstrikes and artillery bombardments.

The fighting destroyed vast swathes of the city, where the SDF had to engage in costly urban battles against the entrenched ISIS militants.

“We also look forward to the support of the international community to complete reconstruction, support infrastructure and efforts to maintain security and overcome delays that could reduce the city’s ability to rise and meet the challenges left by long years of injustice and underdevelopment during Daesh (ISIS) control,” the SDF statement said.

The statement also said that “it is necessary to point to the terrorist organization’s attempts to once again pose danger through sleeper cells and hide in civilian-populated areas, requiring greater support for our forces in this region.”

The SDF and the US-led coalition declared the defeat of ISIS’ self-styled caliphate back in March 2019. Despite this defeat, however, ISIS still carries out sleeper cell attacks in the areas it previously controlled.

On Oct. 3, the SDF said it had prevented a massive bombing in Raqqa by ISIS cells. During the operation, two ISIS suspects were killed. Also, one week before that operation, the SDF arrested another three ISIS suspects.

The SDF also stated that they look forward to continuing to work with the US-led coalition against ISIS.

“We, therefore, welcome the increased efforts of the International Coalition to eliminate the terrorist organization and hope to expand those efforts to include all areas that are sheltering terrorist elements who have fled the fighting in Raqqa, Bagghouz and elsewhere,” the statement read.

On Oct. 17, the US-led coalition paid tribute to the SDF for their sacrifices on the anniversary of Raqqa’s liberation from ISIS.

“We are grateful for the resilience & resolve of the people of NE Syria & SDF who are making Raqqa thrive once again,” the Coalition tweeted.