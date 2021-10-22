Security

Anti-ISIS coalition delivers large shipment of medical supplies to Kurdistan Region Peshmerga

The truckloads of boxes and crates include various emergency room surgery kits, stretchers, and a variety of other life-saving supplies and equipment.
A Kurdistan Region Peshmerga fighter u8nloads a shipment of medical supplies in Erbil donated by the Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Oct. 21, 2021. (Photo: Peshmerga Ministry)
A Kurdistan Region Peshmerga fighter u8nloads a shipment of medical supplies in Erbil donated by the Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Oct. 21, 2021. (Photo: Peshmerga Ministry)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US-led Coalition to Defeat ISIS on Thursday distributed a large shipment of medical supplies, primarily for use in emergency care, to the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces in Erbil, according to a government statement.

From the base in Erbil where coalition officials turned custody of the shipment over to their Peshmerga counterparts, the supplies will then be distributed to eight brigades of the regional forces.

A female soldier from the coalition forces (left) shakes hand with a member of Peshmerga, Oct. 21, 2021. (Photo: Peshmerga Ministry/KRG)
A soldier from the Coalition to Defeat ISIS (left) shakes hands with a Kurdistan Region Peshmerga official, Oct. 21, 2021. (Photo: Peshmerga Ministry)

Just this month, the coalition delivered two shipments of 50 military vehicles each to Kurdistan Region Peshmerga forces.

Spokesperson Col. Wayne Marotto told Kurdistan 24 that such coalition support, as well as its presence, helps Peshmerga units combat ISIS and "ensure Kurdistan has increased regional stability."

