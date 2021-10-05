Kurdistan Peshmerga forces receive 50 vehicles from US-led Coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga on Monday took delivery of 50 vehicles through the US Department of Defense (DoD)-funded Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program.

Tuesday is a great day for divestments! @CJTFOIR divested 50 vehicles to the @KRG_MOPE to assist in the fight to #DefeatDaesh. Enabling our #Peshmerga partners through mobility! #AdviseandAssist #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/mYdac57h41 — Deputy Director MAG-North Colonel Todd Burroughs (@DepDirMAGN) October 5, 2021

Col. Jeffery Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director Military Advisor Group North, confirmed in a tweet that the US-led Coalition on Tuesday divested 50 vehicles to the Ministry of Peshmerga "to assist in the fight" against ISIS.

Also last week the Ministry of Peshmerga received another batch of 50 vehicles.

Last month in an emailed response to a Kurdistan 24 query, the US-led coalition spokesman, Col. Wayne Marotto reiterated the Coalition’s support of the Peshmerga through such divestments of equipment to help that Kurdish force combat the Islamic State (ISIS).

“The Coalition are welcomed guests in Kurdistan that are essential to both Iraqi Arabs and Iraqi Kurds in the defeat Daesh (ISIS) mission,” he said.

“The Coalition’s presence ensures Kurdistan has increased regional stability.”