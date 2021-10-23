Second alleged Turkish drone attack in 3 days strikes car in northern Syria’s Kobani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – For the second time in three days, local media reported that a Turkish drone had targeted and destroyed a car outside the northern Syrian city of Kobani.



The Rojava Media Center (RMC) and the Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that a civilian car was bombed by a Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on the Kobani-Aleppo road.

A second RMC press release that followed soon thereafter, as well as another by the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), reported that three people were killed and four more wounded in the attack.

On Wednesday, local media reported an earlier drone strike that also targeted a car in Kobani, killing two and injuring four.

The Turkish military has recently intensified its artillery, drone, and warplane attacks in areas under the control of the Kurdish-run Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned last week that Turkey would eliminate all “threats” in northern Syria, describing a guided missile attack that killed two Turkish military police officers in Syria's Azaz region as "the final straw."

Al Monitor reported on Friday that Ankara has begun telling its Syrian opposition allies to prepare for a military operation against the SDF.



On Saturday, residents of Tel Rifaat in northern Aleppo province took to the streets to protest against the prospect of a new Turkish ground operation in northern Syria. Crowds in Amude, a Syrian border town located in Hassaka province, demonstrated as well, also condemning Russian silence over the attacks.

SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi on Thursday tweeted that any such drone strikes by Turkey would be in violation of recent ceasefire agreements, reported North Press.

After Turkey conducted its major cross-border attack into northeastern Syria in October 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire deals with Ankara that allowed Turkish troops to control the area between Tal Abyad and Serekaniye (Ras al-Ain).



The SDF leader called on guarantor parties to “do their duties” in reference to the United States and Russia.