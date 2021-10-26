Politics

Belgium sentences two ISIS fighters to five years in jail

Belgian ISIS fighters Olivier Calebout and Abelmalek Boutalliss in the former ISIS capital Raqqa in 2015 (Photo: Facebook/RV)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Belgian Islamic State (ISIS) fighters Olivier Calebout and Lucas Van Hessche have been sentenced to five years in jail by a court in Bruges, Belgium, for their membership in the group, Belgian media reported.

The Belgian newspaper HLN reported that Belgian ISIS fighter Abdelmalik Boutaliss was not sentenced since he was given a five-year jail sentence back in 2018.

Olivier Calebout (34) and Lucas Van Hessche traveled to Turkey in 2014 and later joined ISIS. Boutaliss also joined them.

Hessche died one year later. Boutallis was killed in a suicide attack in Iraq in November 2015. Since their death was not officially confirmed, both were still put on trial. 

Calebour is reportedly sitting in a Kurdish jail and stands accused of recruiting other Syrian ISIS fighters and involvement in the ISIS drone program.

