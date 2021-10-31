Environment

Kurdistan PM visits homes damaged by flash floods in Erbil

author_image Mustafa Shilani
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani during his visit to the damaged households in Erbil’s Zeren complex, Oct. 31, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani during his visit to the damaged households in Erbil’s Zeren complex, Oct. 31, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited Erbil's Zerin and Korean Villages where flash floods due to heavy rainfall on Saturday caused severe damage to peoples' homes.

The premier thanked first responders for coming to peoples' aid and affirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will provide needed assistance to those affected by the floods, including compensations for damages suffered.

“I visited homes damaged by yesterday's flash floods in Erbil. Listening to the families’ needs, I reassured them of our utmost support at this time,” Barzani stated.

Heavy rainfall in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil led to flash floods in multiple neighborhoods, causing significant damage to some vehicles and peoples' properties.

Photo: KRG
Photo: KRG
Photo: KRG
Photo: KRG
