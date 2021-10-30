Heavy rainfall in Kurdistan's Erbil leads to flash floods

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Heavy rainfall in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil led to flash floods in multiple neighborhoods, causing significant damage to some vehicles and peoples' properties.

Multiple homes collapsed in the city's Zerin City area, with more damages in Korean and Grdjutiyar Villages, Erbil province governor Umed Khoshnaw told Kurdistan 24.

The floods shut down some cars on Erbil roads. In Zerin City, water also entered several homes. In addition, some people were reportedly stuck in their homes due to the floods in Korean Village.

City officials said municipal authorities had deployed rescue teams to help out the areas of Erbil affected by the flash floods.

Khoshnaw also cautioned the public against driving on or near the worst-affected roads of the city, unless absolutely necessary. He added that civil defense units were working to clear streets from debris brought on by the flooding.

Some areas also witnessed a powerful hailstorm. In Armawani village of Shaqlawa district, residents reported damages to their homes and said some of their livestock had been killed in the storm.