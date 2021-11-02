Kurdistan Region to join COP26 'to play its part in this global effort'

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced on Tuesday that his government will join the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference climate summit (COP26), which will last for two weeks in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

Representatives of some 200 countries are gathering to negotiate cuts in emissions that ultimately lead to climate change, a phenomenon that has made natural disasters more frequent and more dangerous in recent years.

"Encouraged by the discussions at the COP26 Summit to accelerate action against a global threat. The KRG has joined the summit to play its part in this global effort," Barzani said in a tweet.

Encouraged by the discussions at the #COP26 Summit to accelerate action against a global threat. The KRG has joined the summit to play its part in this global effort. The time to act is now. pic.twitter.com/Yn74wLexFG — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) November 2, 2021

The leader stressed, "The time to act is now."

Over 100 leaders, accounting for more than 86 percent of the world’s forests, have committed to work together to halt and then reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030 in the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land Use.