Peshmerga convoy hit roadside bomb in Garmiyan area

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A roadside bomb detonated near a Peshmerga convoy in the Garmiyan area on Sunday morning, a Kurdish commander said.

The convoy, belonging to the 144th Infantry Brigade, struck the bomb in the Dawooda area as it was traveling on a road between Tuz Khurmatu and Kifri, Major General Jamal Warani told Kurdistan 24.

The area is located 185 kilometers (nearly 144 miles) south of Sulaimani province.

The Kurdish forces did not suffer any causalities, the commander said, adding that the explosion only caused material damage.

The military official attributed the attack to remnants of the Islamic State (ISIS) group which are still active in the area and regularly carry out hit-and-run attacks.

On Friday, Peshmerga forces in the area repelled an ISIS attack targeting Kifiri without suffering any causalities.

