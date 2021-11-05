Kurdistan's Peshmerga repel ISIS attack in Kifri area

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces announced on Friday evening that they had repelled a new attack by ISIS militants in the vicinity of the town of Kifri.

Kifri lies within the Garmiyan area, an unofficial province of the Kurdistan Region, and in territory disputed between the KRG and Baghdad. Kurdish Peshmerga and Asayish forces are in charge of security in Garmiyan, while Iraqi national forces control the region to its south and west.

The Peshmerga said on its official Facebook page, "ISIS terrorists launched a cowardly attack this evening on a Peshmerga outpost belonging to the 1st Regiment - 9th Infantry Brigade on the Garmaser-Kifri border."

There were no casualties among the Kurdish forces, the statement added.

The Peshmerga reiterated that ISIS remnants continue to exploit the security gap between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army to launch attacks on nearby areas.

There have been multiple engagements between the Kurdish forces and suspected members of the terrorist organization recently. Two Peshmerga fighters were killed in one of these attacks in Kirkuk.