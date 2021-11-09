Security

Kurdistan Peshmerga forces receive 2 dozen armored vehicles from anti-ISIS coalition

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A previous batch of Humvees supplied to the Peshmerga forces by the US-led coalition, Jan. 7, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US Col. Jeffrey Todd Burroughs, an official from the US-led Coalition to Defeat ISIS, confirmed to Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday reports that the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs had taken custody of two dozen new armored vehicles to use in the ongoing fight against the extremist organization.

Today's divestment of vehicles further enhances the mobility and maneuverability of KRG MoP (Ministry of Peshmerga) security forces, providing the Peshmerga enhanced capabilities to shoot, move and communicate to defeat Daesh (ISIS),” he tweeted.

Col. Burroughs told Kurdistan 24 that the coalition “is committed to enhancing the capabilities of the Peshmerga in the fight to Defeat Daesh (Arabic-language acronym for ISIS).”

The 24 HMMWVs (High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles), said the colonel, will further enhance the mobility and protection of the Peshmerga, extending their operational reach in the fight against Daesh.”

The donation was funded through the US Department of Defense-funded Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program. In addition, the coalition has also provided stipends to the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs multiple times since 2015, the year following ISIS’ initial takeover of territory in Iraq that, at its height, controlled roughly a third of the country.

A Pentagon Inspector General (IG) report on Thursday detailed that, in the quarter between July 1, and Sept. 30, 2021, the coalition disbursed just over $49 million in stipends. 

