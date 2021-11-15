PM Barzani allocates budget for Zakho health sector

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has agreed to send a budget of 1.6 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $1,145,000) to the independent administration of Zakho for its health sector.

After the prime minister dispatched the minister of health to Zakho to assess what the administration’s health sector needs, the budget was allocated to renovate several hospitals and health facilities in the area and supply them with the equipment they need.

This includes 252 million dinars (approximately $173,000) for Zakho’s Bedar General Hospital. Another 266 million dinars (approximately $182,000) for the administration’s Emergency Hospital and 238 million dinars (approximately $163,000) for the Children’s Hospital.

Other health facilities will be provided 500 million dinars (approximately $343,000) to purchase the equipment they require.

Money will also be spent on supplying six ambulances to the administration, and 2-4 million dinars (approximately $1,300-$2,700) will be spent on installing IT systems and cameras in the hospitals.

In September, Prime Minister Barzani visited Zakho to inaugurate it as the latest independent, autonomous administration in the Kurdistan Region.

The decentralization move gives the district and its people greater administrative powers and reduces cumbersome bureaucracy.

