PM Barzani: 'We owe a lot to the people of Zakho' 

"This is the best service that could ever be presented to the people of Zakho, as it reduces bureaucracy and makes people’s day-to-day lives easier."
KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani hands over the official decree, announcing Goohdar Shekho as the head of Zakho's autonomous administration, Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurated Zakho as the newest autonomous administration in the Kurdistan Region on Monday.

At a speech he gave during the official inauguration ceremony, Barzani congratulated everyone present, expressing his hope that this marks the beginning of a new era for Zakho. 

“We owe a lot to the people of Zakho,” he added after praising locals there for the sacrifices they have made for the Kurdistan Region. 

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmad encouraged support for the newly independent administration since it will help provide additional services to the people of Zakho. 

“Prime Minister Barzani has personally overseen the stages of the efforts that made this happen,” Ahmad said.

Ali Tatar, the governor of Duhok, called the day historic. He promised to continue supporting the district of Zakho. 

“This is the best service that could ever be presented to the people of Zakho, as it reduces bureaucracy and makes people’s day-to-day lives easier,” he said. 

Mushir Mohammed, the mayor of Zakho, said that the subdistrict has received its budget and technical support. 

“Starting tomorrow (Tuesday), we will have the necessary offices of the independent administration functioning,” he said. 

A district since 1864, Zakho has a population of 302,000 people who live in the sub-districts of Batifa, Rizgari, and Darkar. 

There are 187 villages in the new administration.

At Monday's ceremony, Prime Minister Barzani also assured locals that he seeks to distribute the region’s revenues fairly among its people.

He also called on them to participate in Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections. 

“Do not trust those who only give you words; vote for those who defended Kurdistan in the front lines,” he said. 

