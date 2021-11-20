In Manama, Bahraini crown prince and Kurdistan Region PM discuss investment

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday held a meeting with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on the second day of the Manama Dialogue 2021 security conference in Bahrain.

According to a statement released by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the two leaders addressed ongoing diplomatic cooperation between their two nations, including “ways to strengthen relations and open new horizons.”

Barzani and Al Khalifa then turned the conversation mostly to economic issues, namely investment in the autonomous Kurdistan Region, including plans “to increase its pace by benefiting from Bahraini expertise in this regard.”

In August, the KRG released an investment guide detailing opportunities as part of efforts to regional government is taking in a campaign to attract foreign investors to the autonomous region.

The 77-page guide lists areas of investment and up-to-date official figures on government spending in various sectors of the economy, ranging from the food and pharmaceutical industries to housing and construction.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), which has organized the security conference since 2004, describes the annual event as “a unique forum for government ministers, as well as members of the expert, opinion-forming and business communities, to debate the Middle East’s most pressing security challenges.”

Earlier on Saturday, Barzani met with Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Miguel Berger, Germany’s State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office, as well as Ayman Safadi, who serves as both Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.