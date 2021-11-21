PM Masrour Barzani discusses investment opportunities in Kurdistan Region with Greek FM

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Greece’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue 2021 in Bahrain’s capital Manama on Sunday.

They discussed developing the bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and Greece and Iraq’s post-election security and political situation in the meeting.

Read More: ‘We want the result of the Iraqi elections to be respected by all’: PM Masrour Barzani

They also discussed the reforms currently being implemented by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the investment opportunities in the autonomous region.

Barzani and Dendias emphasized the importance of confronting the continued threat posed by the Islamic State (ISIS) and resolving outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad through the Iraqi Constitution.

The situation in Syria and the wider region was another topic they discussed in their meeting.

Read More: PM Barzani discusses Iran nuclear deal, US engagement in Middle East with top UAE diplomat

“We are building bridges between the Middle East and Europe,” Dendias said in a speech he delivered at the event on Sunday. “These cooperation schemes serve the goal of promoting peace, stability, and prosperity and have the potential from the Gulf to be extended to the area of the Indo-Pacific.”

“We have taken substantial steps in building bilateral relations with the countries in the region, as well as with regional organizations,” he added.

In February 2017, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said the Kurdistan Region constitutes an important element in Greece’s geostrategic policy. That was one reason that Athens opened a consulate in Erbil in May 2016.

In the fight against ISIS, the Greek government donated Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition, and humanitarian aid to the Peshmerga.

Many Greek companies also operate in Kurdistan Region.