Politics

PM Barzani discusses Iran nuclear deal, US engagement in Middle East with top UAE diplomat

Barzani and Almararz “reaffirmed on JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal] and US engagement in the Middle East."
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
PM Barzani during his meeting with UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almararz on the sidelines of IISSMD21 in Bahrain’s capital Manama, Nov. 21, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
PM Barzani during his meeting with UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almararz on the sidelines of IISSMD21 in Bahrain’s capital Manama, Nov. 21, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Middle East IISSMD21 Masrour Barzani UAE Krg Kurdistan Region Manama Dialogue Bahrain Khalifa Shaheen Almararz

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed the US engagement in the Middle East and the Iran nuclear deal with a top diplomat from the United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Sunday.

Barzani met with UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almararz in Bahrain’s capital Manama on the sidelines of the ongoing International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue 2021. They discussed a range of topics, including bilateral ties between the Gulf state and the Kurdistan Region and other regional issues, according to Aziz Ahmed, the deputy chief of staff to the Kurdish prime minister.

Barzani and Almararz “reaffirmed on JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal] and US engagement in the Middle East,” Ahmed tweeted after the meeting.

The two officials also emphasized the “historic” relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United Arab Emirates, including trade and investment, the official said.

Earlier on Sunday, Barzani also met with the Singaporean Minister of State for Defense Zaqy Mohamad on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue.

“PM Barzani calls Singapore a model for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq,” Ahmad tweeted.

Read More: PM Barzani calls Singapore a ‘model’ for Iraq, Kurdistan Region

Barzani landed in the Gulf state on Friday to attend the three-day security conference. He has met with top American, European, and regional officials over the past two days.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive