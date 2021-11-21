PM Barzani discusses Iran nuclear deal, US engagement in Middle East with top UAE diplomat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed the US engagement in the Middle East and the Iran nuclear deal with a top diplomat from the United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Sunday.

Barzani met with UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almararz in Bahrain’s capital Manama on the sidelines of the ongoing International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue 2021. They discussed a range of topics, including bilateral ties between the Gulf state and the Kurdistan Region and other regional issues, according to Aziz Ahmed, the deputy chief of staff to the Kurdish prime minister.

Barzani and Almararz “reaffirmed on JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal] and US engagement in the Middle East,” Ahmed tweeted after the meeting.

The two officials also emphasized the “historic” relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United Arab Emirates, including trade and investment, the official said.

KRI PM @masrour_barzani and UAE Minister of State HE Khalifa Shaheen Almararz.



Reaffirmed:



— Historic KRI-UAE relations

— Regional dialogue

— JCPOA, US engagement in ME

— Bilateral trade and investment pic.twitter.com/S9TODB9QtX — Aziz Ahmad (@azizkahmad) November 21, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, Barzani also met with the Singaporean Minister of State for Defense Zaqy Mohamad on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue.

“PM Barzani calls Singapore a model for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq,” Ahmad tweeted.

Read More: PM Barzani calls Singapore a ‘model’ for Iraq, Kurdistan Region

Barzani landed in the Gulf state on Friday to attend the three-day security conference. He has met with top American, European, and regional officials over the past two days.