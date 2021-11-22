Security

‘Peshmerga is a professional and capable force’: Col. Todd Burroughs

“The Peshmerga conduct operations every day to defeat Daesh and provide security and stability to the population.”
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Col. Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director of the US-led coalition's Military Advisor Group North, speaks to Kurdistan 24. (Photo Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Peshmerga Coalition forces Colonel Todd Burroughs ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Colonel Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director of the US-led coalition’s Military Advisor Group North, praised the ongoing role of the Kurdish Peshmerga in defeating the Islamic State (ISIS) in a tweet on Monday.

“The Peshmerga conduct operations every day to defeat Daesh (ISIS) and provide security and stability to the population,” Col. Burroughs tweeted. “Peshmerga is a professional and capable force that is always standing ready.”

The official Twitter account of the US-led coalition, also known as Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, later shared Col. Burroughs’s tweet and added: “The Peshmerga has proven to be a capable & trusted partner force as it remains determined in support of our ongoing fight to defeat Daesh.”

“The coalition is proud of our partners as we share the goals of a secure Iraq & regional stability.”

Col. Burroughs earlier praised the Kurdistan Region Ministry of Peshmerga on Nov. 19 following a meeting he had with that ministry.

“Kurdistan Region Ministry of Peshmerga demonstrates daily that they are committed to enhancing their capability through professional development,” Burroughs tweeted on Nov. 19.

“Daily interaction with CJTFOIR advisors is one mechanism, but peshmerga resolve is the determining factor.”

According to a recent Pentagon Watchdog report, the Ministry of Peshmerga continues to transfer troops from the Peshmerga Unit 70 and 80 brigades, which are separately controlled by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), to the non-partisan Regional Guard Brigades.

According to coalition data, at least 5,500 Peshmerga troops were transferred from the KDP’s Unit 80. There are also plans to transfer troops from the PUK’s Unit 70.

