In meeting with Russian official, Kurdistan PM stresses need to find 'political roadmap to solve the Kurdish issue in Syria'

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received a high-ranking Russian delegation headed by Mikhail Bogdanov, who serves as both Deputy Foreign Minister and President Vladimir Putin's Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa.

A statement released by Barzani's office reported that the two discussed "the latest developments in Iraq and the region, as well as ways to strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region."

Bagdanov, it continued, "conveyed the greetings of the Russian leadership to the Prime Minister and pointed to the prominent role of (KDP leader) Masoud Barzani, whom Russia sees as the leader of the Kurdish nation."

The Russian official also lauded the "important position of the Kurdistan Region and the bonds of friendship and historical relations that unite his country and the region," emphasizing "that the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) views regarding the changes and developments in the region must be taken into consideration."

As the discussion progressed, the two discussed the complex and often tragic situation in Syria, with Barzani stressing "the importance of finding a political roadmap to solve the Kurdish issue in Syria," provided that any plan forward must "be far from authoritarianism and individuality and represent all Kurdish parties in Syria."

Earlier in the day, Masoud Barzani, elder Kurdish statesman and leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), welcomed Bogdanov to his office outside Erbil.

