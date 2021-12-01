Bogdanov to Masoud Barzani: Kurdistan Region is 'a factor of stability' in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masoud Barzani, elder Kurdish statesman and leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Wednesday received Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and his accompanying delegation to the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil.

During the meeting, the Russian official conveyed the greetings of President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Foreign Minister to Barzani, "stressing the importance and status of the people of Kurdistan and the role of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq and the region," according to a statement from Barzani's office.

Bogdanov continued by saying, "The Kurdistan Region, for Russia, has a major role in Iraq and is a factor of stability."

In a separate social media post, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Spokesperson Safeen Dizayee described the meeting as well, writing, "A range of issues were discussed including historical & friendly ties between Kurdistan-Russia, recent Iraqi elections, situation in Syria & regional security challenges."

The statement from Barzani's office explained that the two "exchanged views on the political situation in Iraq and the parliamentary elections held on October 2021," and "the terrorist threat to the stability of the region, while agreeing on the need to address the root causes of terrorism."

The conversation then turned to the situation in Syria, with Barzani "expressing to the guest delegation his perceptions and concerns about the future of the Kurdish people in Syria."

In response to a question from Kurdistan 24 at a press conference earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged Kurds not to pursue any separatist agenda in Syria at the behest of the United States, warning that this could inflame the wider region.

"The Kurds should see themselves as a part of the Syrian society,” Lavrov said. “We have strong relations with the Kurdish representatives. We are ready to work together to protect all the rights and interests of the Kurds within the framework of the constitutional procedure in the talks on Syria."

The Russian foreign minister also advised Kurds not to “be lured by our American colleagues who are seeking to nourish separatist tendencies in eastern Syria and make these plans a serious irritator targeted against the interests of preserving Syria’s integrity.”