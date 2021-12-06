Politics

Syrian Kurds hand over girls from ISIS families to Swiss delegation

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the civilian Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) have repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their citizens.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Syrian Kurdish authorities in northeast Syria handed over Swiss girls from an ISIS family to a Swiss delegation on Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo: Abdul Karim Omar / Twitter)
Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) handed over two Swiss girls from ISIS families to a delegation of the Swiss Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The handover came after the Swiss government and the AANES signed an official repatriation document for the girls, Abdul Karim Omar, the co-chair of AANES’ Foreign Relations Department, tweeted on Monday.

Both the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the civilian AANES in northeast Syria have repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their citizens.

Several Western countries have been reluctant to take back these citizens due to legal and security risks and the domestic opposition to the repatriation of ISIS suspects.

Nevertheless, some countries have repatriated a number of children, including orphans from the area.

