Iraqi weather authority warns more flash floods possible

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi General Authority for Meteorology on Saturday warned more flash floods in different parts of the country are possible due to ongoing low-pressure systems.

The department said that the Iraqi weather is still affected by a merger of two low-pressure waves, with one coming from the Mediterranean and the second from the Red Sea, accompanied by moderate and humid air masses.

Heavy rains that could lead to flash floods in different parts of the country will continue until the low-pressure systems recede, likely on Thursday, the metrology authority added.

Meteorologists predict the Saturday weather in central Iraq will be partly cloudy and moderate to heavy showers in eastern parts of the country, with a chance of torrential rains in Diyala and Wasit provinces.

The Kurdistan Region weather will reportedly be cloudy, accompanied by heavy rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall in the Kurdistan Region’s capital province of Erbil that began overnight on Thursday and into Friday morning killed at least eight people as well as caused extensive material damage.

