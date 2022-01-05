Rocket fired at Baghdad airport

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A rocket was fired at Baghdad International Airport overnight Tuesday, Iraq's Security Media Cell announced on Wednesday.

The rocket was launched from the al-Jihad neighborhood in the Iraqi capital and landed in Camp Victory, located inside the capital city's airport, the security statement said. It did not mention if the attack caused any damage.

Iraqi security forces seized a rocket launcher and a 240 mm rocket.

The Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center at the airport was also targeted by two explosives-laden drones on Monday. They were successfully shot down by a C-RAM defense system before they could cause any casualties or damage. Air defenses also foiled another similar drone attack targeting Ain al-Assad airbase in Anbar province. Both areas host US-led coalition troops who are in Iraq to train and advise local forces.

The three consecutive days of attacks coincide with the second anniversary of the assassination of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Both men were killed in a US drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020, near Baghdad airport.

No group has claimed responsibility for any of the attacks carried out in the past three days.

Remnants from the drones shot down on Monday had "commanders' revenge operations" written on them.

In late December, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced that the coalition's combat mission in Iraq is officially over. Coalition troops in the country are only there to advise and train Iraqi and Kurdish forces.

On Sunday evening, Hashd al-Shaabi supporters held a candle-lit vigil at the site of the drone strike to mark the second anniversary of their deaths.

