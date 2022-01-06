3,000 tons of wheat seeds arrive in northeast Syria: SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Around 3,000 tons of high-quality wheat seeds provided by a US aid agency arrived in northeast Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)’s Coordination and Military Operations Center announced on Wednesday evening.

“They have been distributed and planted by local farmers,” the center tweeted. “They aim for a good harvest this year.”

“@USAID and partners in the #USA are to be thanked for this effort.”

In November, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) donated 3,000 tons of wheat to prevent a food shortage amidst drought and decreasing water flows to northeast Syria.

“2021’s wheat harvest was one of the poorest on record; these quality seeds will help prevent a food security crisis,” USAID Administrator Samantha Power tweeted in November.

The Syrian government at the time spread misinformation that the wheat was not suitable for cultivation, VOA reported.

USAID dismissed these claims, insisting that all the wheat it sends to northeast Syria is tested beforehand for quality and safety.