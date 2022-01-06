Humanitarian

3,000 tons of wheat seeds arrive in northeast Syria: SDF

“@USAID and partners in the #USA are to be thanked for this effort.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
USAID providing wheat to northeast Syria (Photo: Samantha Power/Twitter).
USAID providing wheat to northeast Syria (Photo: Samantha Power/Twitter).
Syria Wheat USAID northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Around 3,000 tons of high-quality wheat seeds provided by a US aid agency arrived in northeast Syria, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)’s Coordination and Military Operations Center announced on Wednesday evening.

“They have been distributed and planted by local farmers,” the center tweeted. “They aim for a good harvest this year.”

“@USAID and partners in the #USA are to be thanked for this effort.”

In November, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) donated 3,000 tons of wheat to prevent a food shortage amidst drought and decreasing water flows to northeast Syria.

“2021’s wheat harvest was one of the poorest on record; these quality seeds will help prevent a food security crisis,” USAID Administrator Samantha Power tweeted in November.

The Syrian government at the time spread misinformation that the wheat was not suitable for cultivation, VOA reported

USAID dismissed these claims, insisting that all the wheat it sends to northeast Syria is tested beforehand for quality and safety. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive