PM Masrour Barzani strongly condemns Erbil rocket attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned Sunday's missile attack on Erbil.

"We won't bow for the cowards," he declared. "I strongly condemn tonight's multiple attacks on Erbil, and ask the civilians to follow the instructions of the security forces."

Erbil will stand strong against cowardly attacks.



I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Erbil and call on its resilient people to keep calm and follow the guidance of the security services -mb. — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) March 13, 2022

The management of Kurdistan 24 said in a public statement that the attack caused the channel to stop its broadcasts for a few minutes.

"We will assure the audience and viewers that we will continue to work and continue our national message," it said.

"More than three explosions heard in Erbil tonight, Erbil security forces are investigating the incident and updates will be available shortly," tweeted Lawk Ghafuri, the Head of Foreign Media Relations of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers after the attack.