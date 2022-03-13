Iraqi PM condemns Erbil attack, talks to PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi condemned the Erbil attack on Sunday.

The aggression which targeted the dear city of Erbil and spread fear amongst its inhabitants is an attack on the security of our people.

I discussed these developments with the KRG PM. Our security forces will investigate and stand firm against any threats towards our people. — Mustafa Al-Kadhimi مصطفى الكاظمي (@MAKadhimi) March 13, 2022

"The aggression which targeted the dear city of Erbil and spread fear amongst its inhabitants is an attack on the security of our people," he said.

"I discussed these developments with the KRG PM (Masrour Barzani)," he added. "Our security forces will investigate and stand firm against any threats towards our people."

Earlier influential Iraqi leader and Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr also condemned the attack.

"Erbil is under the target and fire of the coward and losers," he said. "And under the siege of starvation. As if Kurds are not Iraqis."

"Love and peace from me to you Erbil and Kurds.. And patience until the fulfillment of: #national_majority_government," he added.

On Sunday night, more than three explosions were heard in Erbil, tweeted Lawk Ghafuri, the Head of Foreign Media Relations of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers.

Ghafuri, in a follow-up tweet, clarified that "tonight's multiple attacks in Erbil was conducted by missiles, and none of the missiles hit the new US consulate which is still under construction in Erbil, but areas around the compound was hit by the missiles."

The missiles impacted near the Kurdistan 24 office and damaged the building.

The management of Kurdistan 24 said in a public statement that the attack caused the channel to stop its broadcasts for a few minutes. "We will assure the audience and viewers that we will continue to work and continue our national message."

"There is no damage or casualties at any U.S. Government facility. The incident is being investigated by the government of Iraq and the Kurdish Regional Government and we refer you to them for comment," a spokesperson of the US State Department told Kurdistan 24.

"We condemn this outrageous attack and display of violence."

Tonight Erbil was attacked by 12 missiles at 1:00 am. The attacks were resulted in no casualties, and the missiles were launched from outside of Iraq.



Statement from Kurdistan Counter Terrorism Forces — Lawk Ghafuri (@LawkGhafuri) March 13, 2022

US and Iraqi security officials told AP that at least six missiles were fired Sunday toward the US consulate, with several missiles hitting the building. A US official said the missiles were launched from neighboring Iran.

The Kurdistan Region's Counter-Terrorism (CT) said in a Facebook post that Erbil was targeted by ballistic missiles outside of the borders of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Last update 5:25 am Erbil time.