PM Barzani, Kadhimi visit Kurdistan 24 headquarters building

Prime Minister Barzani personally visited the media organization on Sunday, where he closely witnessed the material damages.
PM Masrour Barzani (center left) and his Iraqi counterpart, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi (center right), are briefed on the damages Kurdistan24 building sustained as a result of Sunday's missile attacks, March 14, 2022. (Photo: Iraqi PM Office)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his Iraqi counterpart, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Monday visited the Kurdistan 24 headquarters’ building to closely survey the damages the media organization sustained as a result of Sunday’s ballistic missiles.

The two prime ministers visited different sections of the media organization, including its studio where substantial damages were caused by the salvo missiles.

“I thank you very much, I watched what you did, as you continued with your work despite the attack, and this is of course praised and appreciated, and what matters to us is that you are well and safe,” Barzani told Kurdistan24 journalists and staff who continued

PM Masrour Barzani and his Iraqi counterpart, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi (center right), are briefed on the damages Kurdistan24 building sustained as result of missile attacks, March 14, 2022. (Photo: Iraqi PM Office)
Earlier, Barzani and Al-Kadhimi visited one of the civilian places that had also been affected by attacks, which the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Sunday.

Barzani received the high-profile Iraqi delegation, headed by Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi earlier Monday in Erbil.

