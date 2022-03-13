PM Barzani inspects Kurdistan 24’s headquarters and civilian sites impacted by missile strikes

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, visited Kurdistan 24’s headquarters after it was damaged by missile strikes.

The Prime Minister toured the corridors of Kurdistan 24’s main building, inspecting the extent of the damage incurred by the attack.

On March 13, at 1:00 AM a number of missiles fell near the main building of Kurdistan 24 and the new US consulate, causing heavy damage to Kurdistan 24’s offices. However, no employees or other citizens were injured in the incident.

The Prime Minister thanked the channel's staff, and said: "I thank you very much, I watched what you did, as you continued with your work despite the attack, and this is of course praised and appreciated, and what matters to us is that you are well and safe."

In a different part of his inspection tour, the Prime Minister visited other afflicted civilian areas and was briefed on the extent of the damage caused by the bombardment.