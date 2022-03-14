Security

Bomb explodes in Tabqa after SDF arrested Syrian Baath party members: SOHR

The explosion damaged a van. No casualties were reported.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
City of Tabqa (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Syria Tabqa SDF ISIS AANES Syrian Baath Party raqqa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An explosive device was detonated near the southern vegetable market in Al-Tabqah city, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Monday.

The explosion came hours after security forces affiliated with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested four members of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s ruling al-Baath Party at Al-Tabqah checkpoint, west of Raqqa on Sunday.

The explosion damaged a van. No casualties were reported.

Tabqa is both the name of the town and the strategic Tabqa Dam, the largest in the country, which the SDF captured from ISIS in May 2017.

The four Baath Party members attempted to enter areas controlled by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) from a regime-held part of Raqqa province.

These members are reportedly affiliated with the Al-Baath party branch in Al-Hasakah.

According to SOHR sources, the arrest of Al-Baath members came amid promoting “reconciliation and settlement” deals in SDF-held areas.

In July 2018, there was a reconciliation deal between the government and anti-government rebels, which resulted in the former retaking control of the southern stronghold of Daraa from the latter. 

The SDF has rejected such an approach and has called for recognition of the Autonomous Administration.

The Syrian government has created a reconciliation committee in the government-controlled al-Sabkha town southeast of the city of Raqqa and has attempted to make individual reconciliation deals with Arab civilians in areas from SDF-held areas.

