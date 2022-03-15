KRG summons Iranian Consul General to Erbil over missile strikes 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) summoned the Iranian Consul General to Erbil over his country's missile attack against a residential area of Erbil, according to a statement.

The KRG Department of Foreign Relations summoned Nasrollah Rashnoudi on Monday to convey the government and the "people of Kurdistan's grievances and stance" on the Iranian ballistic missile attack that caused property damage and spread panic among residents, read a statement from the KRG department.

The Head of the Department of Foreign Relations of the KRG, Safeen Dizayee, underlined that the Kurdistan Region shall not be "turned into a battlefield based on baseless and false propaganda for other countries' fights."

He also emphasized the Kurdistan Region's constant efforts to preserve peace and stability in the Middle East, according to the statement.

Twelve ballistic missiles were fired at the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil early on Sunday, causing substantial damage to a civilian residence and the Kurdistan 24 headquarters building. The attacks were claimed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which claimed it targeted a "strategic Zionist center," a claim the KRG categorically denied.

"In addition to strongly condemning these attacks, the Iranian Islamic Republic must stop this unjustified behavior and respect Iraq and its Kurdistan Region's sovereignty," Rashnoudi was told, according to the KRG statement.

The Kurdistan Region seeks to maintain its long-standing relations with Iran based on "respecting [each other] and mutual benefit," contrary to acts that are against friendly relations and good neighborly principles, the statement added.

The government also reiterated its call for an "international committee to investigate and reveal the truth" and rejected accusations that the targeted site had been an "Israeli headquarters," as the Iranian IRGC claimed, the statement added.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday called for a similar fact-finding committee while visiting one of the civilian homes damaged in the attack along with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi, who had visited the autonomous region to survey the sites closely.

The attacks drew widespread condemnation from the Kurdistan Region's international and regional allies.