Sweden repatriates 2 women accused of ties to ISIS and 2 children from Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish-led civilian administration in northeastern Syria, officially called the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), handed over two Swedish women suspected of ISIS affiliation along with two children to a Swedish government team on Monday.

On 14 March, 2022, 2 Swedish women and 2 children from ISIS families were handed over to a delegation from the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs according to an official transfer document signed by the AANES and the Kingdom of Sweden.@AnnLinde @SweMFA pic.twitter.com/fHLjNzMaY1 — Dr Abdulkarim Omar (@abdulkarimomar1) March 16, 2022

“On Mar. 14, 2022, 2 Swedish women and 2 children from ISIS families were handed over to a delegation from the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs according to an official transfer document signed by the AANES and the Kingdom of Sweden,” the co-chair of AANES’ Foreign Relations Department, Abdul Karim Omar, tweeted on Wednesday.

“Repatriation is one key to safeguard children’s rights and contribute to peace and security in the region and everywhere,” tweeted Repatriate the Children - Sweden.

“No children must grow up under the influences of violent extremism.”

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the civilian AANES in northeast Syria have repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their citizens stuck in Syria.

Several Western countries have been reluctant to repatriate their citizens due to legal and security risks and domestic opposition to the repatriation of ISIS suspects.

On Oct. 20, 2021, the AANES handed over three Swedish women suspected of ISIS affiliation and eight children to a Swedish government team.