More foreign diplomats in Erbil send Newroz greetings through Kurdistan 24

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Representatives of foreign diplomatic missions in Erbil sent out their Newroz (Kurdish New Year) greetings to the people of the Kurdistan Region through Kurdistan 24 on Sunday.

“To the people of Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Happy Newroz,” the United Kingdom Consul General to Erbil David Hunt told Kurdistan 24. “Please have a great holiday and a happy Newroz.”

Hunt suggested the Kurdish people “enjoy their time with their families, enjoy the wonderful Kurdish food, and take some time to dance and get together.”

“On the occasion of Nowruz holidays, I would like to congratulate the people of the Kurdistan Region and its leadership, President Masoud Barzani, his excellency President Nechirvan Barzani, and his excellency Prime Minister Masrour Barzani,” Ahmed Aldhaheri, the Consul-General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Erbil, told Kurdistan 24.

“This is a great holiday celebrated by the Iraqi Kurds and all Kurds globally; we wish them all happy holidays.”

Aldhaheri said he always participates in the Newroz celebrations. This year will be no exception. He also intends to spend the following week enjoying the Kurdistan Region’s beautiful nature, including the mountains of the Barzan area, Dohuk, and Sulaimani.

“Once I’m in Kurdistan, I feel at home and among my family and friends,” said Aldhaheri. “I never felt I’m a stranger here in Kurdistan since the start of my work here.”

