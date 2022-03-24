15 people injured in explosion in Kurdish city of Diyarbakir

Security

According to initial reports, the explosion was caused by a malfunctioning gas cylinder at a workplace.
15 civilians were reportedly in a blast in Diyarbakir (Photo: Kurdistan 24).
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – 15 people were injured in an explosion in the industrial district Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakir (Amed) in Turkey on Thursday.

According to initial reports, the explosion was caused by a malfunctioning gas cylinder at a workplace. A total of 15 people were injured.

Firefighters and ambulances rushed to the scene of the blast, and injured civilians were quickly taken to the hospital.

Some of the injuries were reportedly serious.

So far there has been no official update from the local authorities on the cause of the blast.

