SDF kills ISIS member in Deir al-Zor: coalition

“Today security forces conducted operations near the Euphrates River Valley region.”
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
A banner of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is flown in northeastern Syria (Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP)
Syria US-led Coalition SDF ISIS Deir al-Zor US-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) killed a suspected ISIS fighter in the Euphrates River Valley in Deir al-Zor, the US-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) announced on Monday morning.

“Today security forces conducted operations near the Euphrates River Valley region (in Deir al-Zor) in Syria against Daesh, resulting in 1 enemy KIA (killed in action),” tweeted the official SOJTF LEVANT account using the Arabic acronym for ISIS. 

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also reported that SDF forces backed by the US-led coalition forces carried out a raid on the suspected ISIS militant in the Al-Litwah neighborhood of Dhiban city in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zor province on Monday morning.

The man was killed after he refused to surrender.

The SDF and US-led coalition regularly carry out operations against the militant group to prevent it from making a resurgence in the region.

