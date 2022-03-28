SDF kills ISIS member in Deir al-Zor: coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) killed a suspected ISIS fighter in the Euphrates River Valley in Deir al-Zor, the US-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) announced on Monday morning.

“Today security forces conducted operations near the Euphrates River Valley region (in Deir al-Zor) in Syria against Daesh, resulting in 1 enemy KIA (killed in action),” tweeted the official SOJTF LEVANT account using the Arabic acronym for ISIS.

Today security forces conducted operations near the Euphrates River Valley region in Syria against Daesh, resulting in 1 enemy KIA. — Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (@SOJTF_LEVANT) March 28, 2022

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also reported that SDF forces backed by the US-led coalition forces carried out a raid on the suspected ISIS militant in the Al-Litwah neighborhood of Dhiban city in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zor province on Monday morning.

The man was killed after he refused to surrender.

The SDF and US-led coalition regularly carry out operations against the militant group to prevent it from making a resurgence in the region.