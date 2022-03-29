PM Barzani discusses 'banking system' with UAE finance minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the United Arab Emirates' Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri discussed the Gulf country's experience in banking, investment, and reconstruction during their meeting in Dubai on Tuesday.

On the sideline of the World Summit Government, Prime Minister Barzani and Minister Al Marri met to discuss fostering bilateral relations between their two nations, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani also attended the meeting, along with a number of Kurdish ministers.

The two leaders discussed "benefiting from the successful experience" of the UAE in the fields of banking, reconstruction, and investment, according to the statement.

Earlier, Barzani met with Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan during the event. They both discussed strengthening bilateral ties.

The Kurdistan Region's stability is of great importance to Saudi Arabia, Al-Jadaan told Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday following his meeting with the Kurdish leader.

Since arriving in the UAE on Friday, Barzani has held numerous meetings with the country's top leaders. He also participated in the Global Energy Forum on Monday.