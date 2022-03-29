PM Barzani and Saudi finance minister stress importance of 'expanding horizons of coordination and cooperation'

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2022 (WGS2022) on Tuesday.

"In the meeting attended by the Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Qubad Talabani, we discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region and discussed ways to strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and the KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)," Barzani said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"We stressed the importance of expanding the horizons of coordination and cooperation between the two sides in all fields."

Al-Jadaan is a commercial lawyer and co-founder of Al-Jadaan and Partners Law Firm. He has served as Saudi Arabia's finance minister since November 2016. Additionally, in 2020, Saudi King Salman issued a royal decree appointing Al-Jadaan as Acting Minister of Economy and Planning. He replaced Mohammed Al Tuwaijri.

According to the organizations' website, the WGS is a global knowledge exchange platform for governments established in 2013 under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Ruler of Dubai.