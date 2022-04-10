Education

Kurdish academic acquitted for 'long live Kurdistan' tweet

The 2nd Elazig High Criminal Court ruled that Kutum's tweet was not a crime. 
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Hifzullah Kutum, a research assistant at Fırat University. (Photo: Duvar English)
Kurdistan Hifzullah Kutum Fırat University Elazig Turkey

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish academic Hifzullah Kutum, who was briefly detained in November after tweeting the phrase "Long Live Kurdistan", has been acquitted by the Turkish court.

The 2nd Elazig High Criminal Court ruled that Kutum's tweet was not a crime but merely freedom of expression.

In a Sept. 14 tweet, Kutum congratulated all Kurds "on the (anniversary of the) September Revolution. Long Live Kurdistan," accompanied by a picture of Kurdish leader Mullah Mustafa Barzani.

After that tweet, he was detained for four days, and the Fırat University in Elazig, where he was working, suspended him from his position. 

A Turkish flag was reportedly hung on Kutum's office door at the university.

