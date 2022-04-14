SDF Commander-in-Chief discusses ISIS detainees with US CENTCOM commander

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi met with the new Commander of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Kurilla, on Wednesday. They discussed the situation of ISIS detainees in northeast Syria and ISIS families in al-Hol camp.

"We were honored to receive @CENTCOM Cmdr. Gen. Kurilla and discuss shared issues, including regional stability & security and joint action against ISIS, extensively and fruitfully," Abdi tweeted.

"The new leadership affirmed its commitment to protecting security & stability in NE Syria."

We were honored to receive @CENTCOM Cmdr. Gen. Kurilla and discuss shared issues, including regional stability & security and joint action against ISIS, extensively and fruitfully. The new leadership affirmed its commitment to protecting security & stability in NE Syria. pic.twitter.com/PnMEb6YKJS — Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) April 14, 2022

"During the meeting, the two sides discussed the seriousness of ISIS and the resurgence of its terrorist acts in the region," the SDF said in a press release.

"General Kurilla pledged to provide more support to secure the prisons and camps holding ISIS detainees and their families, in addition to the commitment to continue the mission of fighting ISIS by staying in Syria," it added

ISIS launched a large-scale attack on Hasakah's al-Sina'a prison, which holds 3,000 to 3,500 suspected terrorists, with an explosive-laden car on Jan. 20 as detainees rioted inside. The coalition supported the SDF counterattack with Bradley vehicles and Apache attack helicopters.

The SDF announced on Jan. 30 that it fully recaptured al-Sina'a following the surrender of the remaining ISIS fighters there.

Read More: US-led coalition says SDF cleared Hasakah prison from enemy fighters

"Gen. Kurilla also underscored the importance of maintaining the security and stability of north and eastern Syria to prevent the resurgence of ISIS, eliminate its cells, and dry up its environment," the SDF said in Thursday's press release.

The leadership of the SDF’s Military Council on Tuesday also called on the "international community to provide the necessary support to secure them (ISIS prisoners and detention facilities), and urged the States to repatriate their nationals."

It also "underscored that the fight against ISIS at this stage requires economic and service support to the civil administration in the region to prevent the resurgence of ISIS and create social conditions for stability."