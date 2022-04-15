Turkish authorities continue crackdown after Kurdish Newroz celebrations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish judicial authorities issued an arrest warrant for 105 people on "charges of "membership in a terrorist organization" on Friday.

Mesopotamia Agency reported that arrest warrants were issued for charges of participating in Newroz (Kurdish New Year) celebrations on Mar. 21.

"Within the scope of the investigation carried out by the Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, police raided many houses simultaneously early this morning," read the Mesopotamia Agency report.

"Many people, including journalists, were detained," it added. "In the investigation carried out on the grounds of Newroz celebrations, it was learned that 57 people were detained."

The DHA news agency reported that 75 out of 105 suspects were arrested in six provinces.

Also, earlier this week, Turkish police detained 46 people after issuing arrest warrants for 91 suspects, including former mayors from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the news website Ahval reported.

The arrests were part of a new investigation connected to the pro-Kurdish Kobani protests of 2014.

Before the Mar. 21 Newroz celebrations, the Turkish police cracked down on women activists.

According to DHA, before and after Newroz, 582 suspects were arrested.

Read More: Turkish police launch crackdown on women activists ahead of Newroz celebrations

In February, the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) said the imprisonment of HDP politicians should end after a court ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) on the HDP ruled in its favor.

Read More: Pro-Kurdish HDP party asks for release of imprisoned members in Turkey

A government crackdown on the HDP gained pace following the failed July 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ankara jailed 7,000 people in response, including HDP co-leader Selahattin Demirtas and 11 other lawmakers.

Demirtas remains imprisoned despite two ECtHR rulings in favor of his release.

Last year, the Turkish constitutional court accepted an indictment to close the pro-Kurdish HDP party.