Female Peshmerga Officer receives King Hussain Award in UK

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Ministry of Peshmerga Officer Cadet Majeed on Friday received the 'King Hussain Award' as the most improved international cadet after graduating from the British Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

"Congratulations to @KRG_MOPE's Officer Cadet Majeed, on graduating from the 44 week British Army Commissioning Course at @RMASandhurst!" the UK Consulate General in Erbil tweeted.

"We're proud that she also received the 'King Hussain Award', sponsored by The Kingdom of Jordan, as the most improved international cadet."

Congratulations to @KRG_MOPE's Officer Cadet Majeed, on graduating from the 44 week British Army Commissioning Course at @RMASandhurst!



We're proud that she also received the ‘King Hussain Award’, sponsored by The Kingdom of Jordan, as the most improved international cadet. pic.twitter.com/pohc4DgnIW — UK in Erbil (@ukinerbil) April 15, 2022

Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Representative to the UK, Karwan Jamal Tahir, also added in a tweet that he had "the honour to meet Major-General Duncan Francis Capps CBE at @RMASandhurst, then attended the Sovereign's Parade of Commissioning Cadets at the academy, where the Officer Cadet Lilo Majed from #KurdistanRegion received an award for the most Improved international Cadet."

I had the honour to meet Major-General Duncan Francis Capps CBE at @RMASandhurst, then attended the Sovereign's Parade of Commissioning Cadets at the academy, where the Officer Cadet Lilo Majed from #KurdistanRegion received an award for the most Improved international Cadet pic.twitter.com/MXchcasifa — Karwan Jamal Tahir (@karwanTahir) April 14, 2022

In September, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani visited Sandhurst, the UK's largest military academy, where a number of students from the Kurdistan Region and Iraq are enrolled, during his official visit to the country.

Last year, a female Kurdish Peshmerga officer named Midya Masti, the first from the Kurdistan Region was commissioned by Sandhurst along with other female officers, the British Army said.

Read More: Top UK military academy commissions first-ever female officer from Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga force

Before joining the prestigious academy, Masti was a medical doctor in a military hospital for Peshmerga forces in the Kurdistan Region.

The UK is an active member of the international anti-ISIS coalition, which has helped both Iraqi and Kurdish forces combat the terrorist group.

The UK Consulate, in partnership with the University of Kurdistan Hewler (UKH), is also supporting Peshmerga staff officers working on reform projects in the Ministry of Peshmerga to improve their communications, critical thinking, and English language skills.

Read More: UK Consulate supports 10-week training program for Peshmerga at the University of Kurdistan Hewler