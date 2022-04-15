Russia repatriates 10 orphans from northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish-backed Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) handed over ten Russian orphans to Russian officials on Thursday.

Abdulkarim Omar, the co-chair of the Administration's Foreign Relations Department, tweeted that "Today, 14th April 2022, the AANES handed over 10 Russian ISIS orphans to representatives of the Russian Federation, after signing an official repatriation document by both sides."

Also, on Feb. 9, nine Russian orphans were handed over to Russian officials by the AANES.

The Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC) said in a tweet that "this is Russia's 5th batch of repatriations in the past 12 months. 301 Russian nationals, mostly children, have been repatriated since 2018."

Russia has worked actively to bring back women and children linked to those who fought for ISIS in either Syria or Iraq. Nevertheless, many still remain in those countries.