Iraq condemns Turkey’s latest cross-border operation in Kurdistan Region 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi government strongly condemned Turkey’s latest cross-border operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the Kurdistan Region, saying it violates the country’s sovereignty and the principle of neighborliness.

Iraq “categorically” rejects and condemns the new operation in Metina, Avasheen, Zab, Avasheen, and Basian areas of the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province, Ahmed al-Sahaf, the Iraqi foreign ministry spokesperson, said in a press release on Monday night.

The ministry added that the operation is against the international treaties and the “principle of good neighborliness” since it violates Iraqi sovereignty.

Turkey announced a new air and ground operation, codenamed Claw-Lock, against its long-standing arch-enemy, the PKK, early Monday. The new campaign succeeds 2021’s Operations Claw-Lightning and Thunderbolt and 2020’s Claw-Eagle and Tiger against the PKK in many of the same areas.

Muqtada al-Sadr, the biggest winner of Iraq’s October elections, warned Turkey that the country will not remain “silent” if the operation continues, adding that Iraq is a sovereign country.

“If a threat is emanating from Iraq to Turkey, they [Turkish side] must coordinate with the Iraqi government to end the danger,” he added.

The operation has sparked fear among the villagers as continuing shelling and clashes between the warring sides are getting increasingly closer to the populated areas.